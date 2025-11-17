Lake of the Woods Fishing Report

The Northwest Angle provided a fishing update for Lake of the Woods with several folks out hunting recently. Those who have been fishing have noticed a strong mid-November with walleye and sauger bites continuing across the south shore of Lake of the Woods.

Fish continue to be staged in various areas along the south shore of the lake and are biting. Walleye fishing right now is good in the Rainy River with a mix of “eaters” along with slot fish.

The location of the fish, anglers are seeing, will set up nicely for ice fishers. On average, ice fishing kicks off around December 10th, though Mother Nature will ultimately decide when it’s time. Resort guides and outfitters who work the ice daily will monitor conditions closely and let everyone know when the ice they’re on is ready.

You can check out info about Lake of the Woods ice fishing on the new ice fishing page at https://lakeofthewoodsmn.com/ice-fishing/.