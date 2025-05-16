Skip to content

Lake of the Woods New Superintendent

A new Lake of the Woods Superintendent will be taking the helm for the upcoming school year this fall. Scott Fitzsimonds is replacing Jeff Nelson who had resigned earlier.

The 26 year veteran educator holds a BA degree in music education from UM Deluth, and a masters degree to include administrative certificates from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.

Fitzsimonds began his career in Floodwood as a teacher, later a 6-12 principal. More recently, he has served as director of technology integration and statewide education data specialist and school improvement director and advocate. 

“I am honored and excited to be selected as the next Superintendent of Lake of the Woods School. I look forward to getting to know the dedicated and talented staff, as well as the wonderful students and families. Recognizing the commitment to collaboration, growth, and innovation by the district and community, I am eager to work alongside everyone to continue the great work at Lake of the Woods School. Go Bears,” he said.

May 16, 2025

Senator Mark Johnson discusses State Budget Agreement 

Earlier this week on Thursday state legislative leaders came to an agreement on the framework of a state
May 16, 2025

DNR’s Coby Fontes shares the latest on wildfires in the area

Almost 500 wildfires have been reported with all the heat, low humidity, dryness, and high winds. On the
May 15, 2025

Legislative Leaders Announce Bipartisan Budget Agreement

Thursday morning Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and legislative leaders from the Minnesota Senate and House of Representatives announced
