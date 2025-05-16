Lake of the Woods New Superintendent

A new Lake of the Woods Superintendent will be taking the helm for the upcoming school year this fall. Scott Fitzsimonds is replacing Jeff Nelson who had resigned earlier.

The 26 year veteran educator holds a BA degree in music education from UM Deluth, and a masters degree to include administrative certificates from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.

Fitzsimonds began his career in Floodwood as a teacher, later a 6-12 principal. More recently, he has served as director of technology integration and statewide education data specialist and school improvement director and advocate.

“I am honored and excited to be selected as the next Superintendent of Lake of the Woods School. I look forward to getting to know the dedicated and talented staff, as well as the wonderful students and families. Recognizing the commitment to collaboration, growth, and innovation by the district and community, I am eager to work alongside everyone to continue the great work at Lake of the Woods School. Go Bears,” he said.