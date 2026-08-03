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Legal Needs Survey for Minnesotans Age 60 and Up Opens

The Minnesota Board on Aging is asking for help identifying the legal needs of older adults across the state. A new statewide Legal Needs Survey is open to Minnesotans age 60 and older, as well as family members, friends and caregivers who help older adults. 

The anonymous survey will help identify legal challenges involving housing, health care, finances, personal safety and other issues, with results used to improve legal services and access statewide. For more information or to take the survey, visit the Minnesota Board on Aging website. The deadline to participate is August 31st, 2026.

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