Legislative Leaders Announce Bipartisan Budget Agreement

Thursday morning Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and legislative leaders from the Minnesota Senate and House of Representatives announced a bipartisan budget target agreement, which will act as the framework for the state budget. Governor Walz was the first to speak about the agreement, and he praised lawmakers for coming to an agreement that’s fiscally responsible, and addresses upcoming deficit issues.

House Speaker Lisa Demuth praised the agreement calling it the “Largest Spending Cut in State History.”

House leader Melissa Hortman says this agreement likely means that there will be no extended special session after the Session comes to an end next week, and she also highlighted some areas that will continue to receive investments from the state, as a part of this compromise.

One item that Democrats and Republicans were far apart on was free insurance for undocumented immigrants, and Speaker Demuth says the caucuses were able to reach a compromise that ends this coverage.

