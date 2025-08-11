Skip to content

Life Care Health Care Grant Fund Deeper Dive

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | August 11, 2025

Roseau, MINN. – Last week, Life Care Medical Center announced that the 2025 grant round for the LifeCare Health Care Fund is now open and will remain open through August 28th at 4:30 PM. KQ92 and KRWB spoke with Tanya Semingson, Development Coordinator at Life Care Medical Center about the grant fund

We also asked Semingson about what Life Care is looking for in a project to grant them funding this year.

Simingson mentioned a decided date for Life Care Medical Center’s 20th Annual Partners of Health Gala that will be April 11th, 2026.

