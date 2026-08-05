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Lil Chompers Raffle Helps Build Child Care Future

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

GREENBUSH, Minn — If you’re looking for a way to support a project that’s going to benefit families across the Greenbush area, here’s one opportunity. The Lil Chompers Child Care project is now selling raffle tickets to help raise money for its new child care center.

Tickets are just $20 each, and there are plenty of prizes up for grabs, including a one-day fishing trip for four, 200 gallons of propane from RCCA, a jukebox, a handmade quilt by Elizabeth Klein, a load of gravel from Isanes, a jump starter, and several cash prizes.

As construction on the new facility continues. Greenbush Child Care leaders are excited to say every ticket purchased will help bring more quality child care options into the community.

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