Mandatory CWD Testing to Take Place in Some Parts of Northwest Minnesota

The Minnesota Deer Gun season is less than a month away, and the Minnesota DNR is reminding hunters that they may be required to test their deer for Chronic Wasting Disease this season. DNR Wildlife Supervisor Rob Baden explains.

Baden says the mandatory testing is only during the deer gun opener, and that if you harvest a deer outside the mandatory testing period but would still like to test for CWD, there’s a way you can do so. 

More information about CWD and CWD testing can be seen on the Minnesota DNR website.

October 21, 2025

This Week is School Bus Safety Week

It’s National School Bus Safety Week, and agencies across the nation are promoting the importance of bus safety,
October 20, 2025

Northland Community & Technical College Hosts Open House in Warroad

Article By Daniel DeMolee – KQ92 & KRWB | October 20, 2025
October 20, 2025

MnDOT Seeks Public Feedback on State Rail Plan

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking businesses and residents to provide feedback on the final draft of
