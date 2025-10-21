Mandatory CWD Testing to Take Place in Some Parts of Northwest Minnesota

The Minnesota Deer Gun season is less than a month away, and the Minnesota DNR is reminding hunters that they may be required to test their deer for Chronic Wasting Disease this season. DNR Wildlife Supervisor Rob Baden explains.

Baden says the mandatory testing is only during the deer gun opener, and that if you harvest a deer outside the mandatory testing period but would still like to test for CWD, there’s a way you can do so.

More information about CWD and CWD testing can be seen on the Minnesota DNR website.