Marines Toys for Tots Supplying Gifts to Underprivileged Kids for over 78 Years

If you’ve been out Christmas shopping during the holidays, it’s almost certain that you’ve seen the white drop box with the red Toys for Tots train on the front. But did you know that the United States Marine Corps has been collecting gifts for Toys for Tots for almost 80 years? Col Ted Silvester of the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation tells us more about the storied history of this Organization.

Silvester says Toys for Tots played a role in saving the Marine Corps after WWII.

If the Marines Toys for Tots sounds like an organization that you’d like to support, Silvester tells us how you can locate a toy drop box near you.

More information about the Toys for Tots Foundation can be seen on their website at www.toysfortots.org.