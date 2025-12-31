Skip to content

MDH Awards More than $193M to Support Rural Health

MINNESOTA – The Minnesota Department of Health has been awarded more than 193 million dollars in federal funding to support rural health care across the state.

The money comes from the first year of the Rural Health Transformation Program, funded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and recognizes Minnesota’s plan to strengthen and stabilize rural health care delivery.

The funding will support new technology to bring care closer to home, improve outcomes for chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes, and expand the rural health care workforce through education and training.

Health Commissioner Dr. Brooke Cunningham says the funding comes at a crucial time as rural communities face growing access and funding challenges.

Implementation is expected to begin in early 2026.

December 30, 2025

MN Roads After Sunday’s Blizzard

Traveling on Minnesota roads was treacherous during Sunday’s blizzard. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says
December 30, 2025

A Year in Local Stories: 2025 at KQ92 and KRWB

By Mani SouphomDec. 30, 2025 Well, listeners and readers, it’s been quite the year here at KQ92 and
December 29, 2025

Put Safety First When Venturing Out Onto the Ice

With students on Christmas break currently, there is a good chance some will be heading out on the
