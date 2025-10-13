MDH Launches the State’s First-Ever Drinking Water Action Plan

The Minnesota Department of Health is launching the state’s first-ever Drinking Water Action Plan to address drinking water issues. Water Policy Center manager Tannie Eshenaur says part of the plan is increasing education and outreach for private well users. It also includes strategies to address aging drinking water infrastructure across the state and different ways to protect the multiple different sources of drinking water in Minnesota.

At the recommendation of the Clean Water Council, the State Legislature in 2023 directed the MDH, which is responsible for enforcing the federal Safe Drinking Water Act in Minnesota, to lead the development of this plan. The MDH enlisted the help of numerous partners and gathered input through community meetings, surveys and focus group discussions.

The plan includes five broad goals: protect sources of drinking water, establish resilient drinking water infrastructure, ensure safe tap water, anticipate and manage emerging risks, and engage partners. The MDH says it plans to provide updates on the plan every two years. The full action plan can be found on the MDH website.