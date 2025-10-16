MEA Break Programs at Itasca State Park

It’s MEA break this week, and the Staff at Itasca State Park invite you to the park this week to celebrate. Lead Park Naturalist Connie Cox says they will be holding a couple different programs at the park over the rest of MEA Break.

Cox says you can also partake in some recreational activities, and take in the fall colors that are currently gracing the park’s landscape.

You can see more information about Itasca State Park and its programs by going to the park’s webpage on the Minnesota DNR website.