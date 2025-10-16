Skip to content

MEA Break Programs at Itasca State Park

It’s MEA break this week, and the Staff at Itasca State Park invite you to the park this week to celebrate. Lead Park Naturalist Connie Cox says they will be holding a couple different programs at the park over the rest of MEA Break.

Cox says you can also partake in some recreational activities, and take in the fall colors that are currently gracing the park’s landscape.

You can see more information about Itasca State Park and its programs by going to the park’s webpage on the Minnesota DNR website.

October 16, 2025

MN Ag Commissioner Visits NW Region

Minnesota Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen recently toured northwest Minnesota.  R&J News spoke to Petersen about his visit. More
October 15, 2025

Sugarbeet Harvest Update from Workplace Safety Orginization

The Fall Sugarbeet Harvest continues to move along, and many area family farms are relying on area youth
October 15, 2025

Warroad City Council Approves $1.5 Million in Project Payments, Addresses Highway 11 Overages and Budget Impacts

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | October 15, 2025  Warroad, MINN. – The Warroad City
