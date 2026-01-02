Minnesota Ag Expo This Month in Mankato

The Minnesota Ag Expo will be held January 20th & 21st at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato. You can experience the ag expo with a full trade show floor of nearly 100 booths. The floor is easy to navigate and will hosts a number of different vendors, commodity groups, state agencies, agribusinesses, industry organizations, legislative leaders and guest speakers.

MN Ag Expo is a unique chance to focus on the big picture while learning how the ag industry continues to grow and evolve. Each year, the Expo hosts inspirational keynote speakers and breakout sessions that will cover everything farmers need to know to keep their operations prosperous in the new year.

Registration is now open for local and area farmers and producers interested in attending. To register or find more information about the event, you can go to their website at mnagexpo.com.