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Minnesota BWSR Shares $1.16 Million in State Clean Water Fund Grants

Three organizations serving northwest and north-central Minnesota will share in $1.16 million in state Clean Water Fund grants announced this week: The White Earth Nation, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and Sustainable Farming Association of Minnesota in Mahnomen are among eight recipients selected from 24 applicants. Tribal governments and nonprofit conservation groups were eligible for this competitive funding round.

The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources awarded the grants for projects protecting and restoring water quality through agricultural best management practices, shoreline stabilization, and drinking water protection efforts.

Executive Director John Jaschke said tribal governments and nonprofit partners play a key role in implementing conservation projects that protect local lakes, rivers, and streams throughout Minnesota.

Minnesota voters approved the Clean Water Fund in 2008. It receives 33 percent of sales tax revenue generated by the Legacy Amendment.

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Baudette Works to Strengthen Vendor Process for Future Events

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. BAUDETTE, Minn — Baudette City Council members met last week and
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