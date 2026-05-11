Minnesota Department of Health Announces “Escape the Vape” Winner 2026

The Minnesota Department of Health has announced the winners of its 2026 “Escape the Vape” Video Challenge, with more than 260 students from 29 schools submitting short videos warning about the dangers of vaping. Officials say youth vaping continues to decline statewide, with the rate among 11th graders dropping from 25% in 2019 to 8% in 2025, though higher use persists among students facing economic hardship or mental health challenges.

Health Commissioner Brooke Cunningham says the sharp decline shows prevention efforts are working, especially when led by students themselves. The annual contest highlights the risks of nicotine addiction and encourages teens to quit through free support programs. The challenge is coordinated by ACET Inc. with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

High school division

First place: “Don’t Drink Paint, Don’t Hit the Vape” by Josh Cook and Patrick Linder at Minnehaha Academy

Second Place: “Once Choice, Real Consequences” by Anthony Dosev at Minnetonka High School

Third Place: “Don’t Vape Away Your Season” by Nabiha Kashif, Brynn Williams, Tyler Sperl and Lauren Wedward at Eagan High School

Middle school division

First place: “Choose Your Sound – Don’t Vape!” by Calvi Duriex, Connor Fenton and Liam Erickson at Oltman Middle School

Second Place: “Do Vapers Lie?” by Parker Yang and Jackson Merryfield at White Bear Lake Central Middle School

Third Place: “Animal Analogy” by Cooper Dodge and Grayden Schweich at Hastings Middle School