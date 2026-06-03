Minnesota DNR Celebrates June as Great Outdoors Month

June is Great Outdoors Month, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging residents to get outside and enjoy the state’s parks, lakes, trails and public lands. The DNR is marking the month with special events, including Take a Kid Fishing Weekend, Free Park Day on June 13, a free ATV trail weekend, and nearly 200 naturalist-led programs at state parks across Minnesota.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says Minnesota’s natural resources support quality of life, public health, the environment and the economy. Officials hope the events inspire more people to enjoy parks, trails, lakes and public lands throughout the summer. For a full schedule and more information, visit mndnr.gov.