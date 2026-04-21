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Minnesota DNR Celebrates National Volunteer Week

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is celebrating National Volunteer Week, April 19th through the 25th, by recognizing thousands of Minnesotans who help protect the state’s outdoors. A new report shows more than 13,500 volunteers supported DNR projects in 2025, from trail work and tree planting to fish tagging and rainfall monitoring.

Officials say volunteer service was valued at about nine million dollars last year. Minnesota also led the nation for the sixth straight year in recruiting volunteers for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. To learn more or sign up to volunteer, visit the Minnesota DNR volunteering webpage.

April 22, 2026

Warroad Students Gear Up for Robotics World Championships

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. Warroad, Minn — The Warroad Robotics team will be heading to
April 22, 2026

U.S. Sen. Klobuchar Introduces Bi-Partisan Hemp Safety Enforcement Act

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation to protect the state’s growing hemp industry from a possible
April 21, 2026

Smith and Klobuchar Urge DHS to Release LIHEAP Funding

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to
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