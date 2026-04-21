Minnesota DNR Celebrates National Volunteer Week

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is celebrating National Volunteer Week, April 19th through the 25th, by recognizing thousands of Minnesotans who help protect the state’s outdoors. A new report shows more than 13,500 volunteers supported DNR projects in 2025, from trail work and tree planting to fish tagging and rainfall monitoring.

Officials say volunteer service was valued at about nine million dollars last year. Minnesota also led the nation for the sixth straight year in recruiting volunteers for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. To learn more or sign up to volunteer, visit the Minnesota DNR volunteering webpage.