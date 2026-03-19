The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for its Conservation Officer Prep Program. The paid trainee position helps candidates earn their Peace Officer license, with tuition and books covered. Participants train for a career protecting Minnesota’s natural resources and public safety. Applicants must have a two- or four-year degree by June 2026. The deadline to apply is March 31st. Learn more and apply at mndnr.gov/careers
Minnesota DNR Conservation Prep Program Opens
Gallery Exhibit: Portrayals in Paper by Nikki Besser
It’s the last chance to enter the Warroad RiverPlace gallery giveaway for an original paper quilling artwork created
Senators Klobuchar and Smith Introduce Resolution Honoring Fallen Minnesota Master Sergeant Nicole Amore
U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith have introduced a resolution honoring Army Reserve Master Sergeant Nicole Amor
Minnesota DNR Offering Spring Webinars
Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources is offering a new lineup of free spring webinars as part of its