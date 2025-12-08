Minnesota DNR Protects 16,000 Acres in Landmark Deal

This fall, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources finalized one of its largest land acquisitions in recent history, resulting in the permanent protection of nearly 16,000 acres of forested land across a ten-county area in northern Minnesota. This action ensures these lands will remain forested into the future, securing the broad range of habitat, recreation, economic and other benefits these lands provide.

In one transaction, with funding from the Minnesota Legacy Outdoor Heritage Fund, the DNR collaborated with NWLT and the counties to strategically select 10,675 acres within Aitkin, Becker, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and Wadena counties. These lands will expand existing wildlife management areas, scientific and natural areas, and state forests.



In the second transaction, the DNR acquired 5,120 acres in St. Louis County using Reinvest in Minnesota dollars. These lands will expand and consolidate ownership in existing state forests, creating larger, contiguous blocks of DNR land.More information about Minnesota’s state-managed public lands can be found on the DNR website.