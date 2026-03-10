Minnesota DNR Reminders on Wildfire Prevention

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents to check for lingering heat from campfires, burn piles, and wood stove ashes to prevent wildfires.

Wildfire prevention specialist Karen Harrison says dirt, ash, and even snow can insulate embers, allowing fires to smolder for days or weeks. On a dry, windy day, those embers can ignite nearby grass and spread quickly.

The DNR recommends burning vegetation only when snow covers the ground or obtaining a permit for larger fires. Always fully extinguish fires and consider composting or chipping yard waste instead of burning.

For daily fire risk updates and restrictions, visit the DNR website at mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions.