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Minnesota DNR Reminds Boaters to Practice Caution Over Holiday

Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are expected to be especially busy around the Fourth of July, and the Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters to put safety first. The DNR urges everyone to wear a life jacket, stay alert, leave alcohol on shore, and be mindful of their wake around other boaters and shorelines. 

Beginning July 1st, anyone age 12 or older who was born after June 30th, 2000, must have a watercraft operator’s permit to legally operate most motorboats and personal watercraft in Minnesota. The DNR also reminds boaters to clean, drain, and dry their equipment to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

June 26, 2026

MnDOT Update on Greenbush Highway 11 Project

Drivers in northwestern Minnesota should expect delays as a Highway 11 reconstruction project gets underway in Greenbush. The
June 26, 2026

Lancaster Native Named Roseau Market President at Border Bank

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. ROSEAU, Minn — A familiar face in Roseau County is stepping
June 25, 2026

Minnesota BWSR Invests $6.7 Million to Improve Statewide Water Quality

Minnesota is investing nearly 6.7 million dollars to improve water quality across the state. The Minnesota Board of
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