Minnesota DNR Reminds Boaters to Practice Caution Over Holiday

Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are expected to be especially busy around the Fourth of July, and the Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters to put safety first. The DNR urges everyone to wear a life jacket, stay alert, leave alcohol on shore, and be mindful of their wake around other boaters and shorelines.

Beginning July 1st, anyone age 12 or older who was born after June 30th, 2000, must have a watercraft operator’s permit to legally operate most motorboats and personal watercraft in Minnesota. The DNR also reminds boaters to clean, drain, and dry their equipment to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.