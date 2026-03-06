Minnesota DNR Urges Hunters to Sign Up for Firearm Classes Early

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging hunters to sign up now for firearms safety classes ahead of the fall hunting season.

The DNR and volunteer instructors host hundreds of classes each year, certifying more than 23,000 students, but spots fill quickly. Anyone born after December 31, 1979, must be certified to purchase a hunting license in Minnesota, and certification is recommended for all hunters to reduce the risk of firearms-related accidents.

Capt. Jon Paurus, DNR enforcement education coordinator, says signing up early ensures a smoother process and helps students secure a spot close to home.

For more information or to register, visit the DNR’s firearms safety certification page at mndnr.gov/safety.