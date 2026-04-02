Minnesota Job Growth Flat With Rise In Unemployment

Minnesota’s job growth was flat in January and the state unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4 percent, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Locally in Northwest Minnesota, labor market trends show similar softness as manufacturing, healthcare and retail remain key employers but hiring has slowed compared with previous years.

Communities such as Crookston, Bemidji and Thief River Falls continue to face workforce challenges, including labor shortages in key sectors and limited job growth compared with statewide averages. Some sectors statewide, like education and health services, added jobs in January, while others including leisure and hospitality and trade saw declines — trends that Northwest Minnesota workers and businesses are feeling firsthand.

Workforce officials continue to point to local training and recruitment efforts aimed at connecting residents with in‑demand jobs. For more on Minnesota employment figures and resources in Northwest Minnesota, visit the Department of Employment and Economic Development website.