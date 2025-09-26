Minnesota Launches ‘Be Cannabis Aware’ Campaign to Educate Youth on Risks of Cannabis Use

The Minnesota Department of Health has launched a new campaign called Be Cannabis Aware, focused on educating young people under 25, and the adults who support them, about the risks of cannabis use.

The campaign comes as recreational cannabis is now legal in Minnesota for adults 21 and older. State lawmakers directed health officials to focus on youth education, highlighting the potential harms cannabis can have on brain development, mental health, memory, decision-making, and driving.

Health Commissioner Dr. Brooke Cunningham says the goal is to provide accurate, science-based information without judgment, so families and communities can have open conversations. The campaign avoids scare tactics and instead encourages honest dialogue.

The new website, BeCannabisAware.org, offers fact sheets, videos, peer-to-peer conversation tools, and resources for parents, teachers, coaches, and mentors. Campaign materials will also appear on TikTok, Instagram, billboards, schools, and community events, aiming to meet youth where they are.

Focus groups with Minnesota youth helped shape the campaign, stressing the importance of relatable messaging, especially around stress and mental health.

Key messages include that cannabis remains illegal for anyone under 21, THC impacts brain development into a person’s 20s, regular use can cause dependence and withdrawal, and cannabis impairs judgment, mental health, and driving safety.

The Health Department says this campaign is part of a larger two-year project to learn how communities across Minnesota respond to cannabis messaging and to strengthen prevention efforts statewide.

For more resources, visit BeCannabisAware.org.