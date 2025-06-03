Skip to content

Minnesota Legislators discuss omnibus K-12 Education Bill 

Members of the Minnesota Senate and House of Representatives held a work group on the Omnibus K-12 Education Bill, in order to prepare for the upcoming special session that’s expected to be called by Governor Walz in the coming days. Rep Cheryl Youakim (D-Hopkins) outlines the current agreement between Democrats and Republicans when it comes to the education bill. 

Rep. Ron Kresha (R-Little Falls) gave his reflection on the bill, and made it clear that school boards, and administration needs to be prepared for major changes over the next biennium. 

R&J News will provide coverage of the expected special session, once its called by Governor Walz.

June 4, 2025

Auditions will be next week for a theater production about Warroad

Auditions will be next week for the production of “Warroad Community Potluck”, a presentation of Mixed Blood Theater,
June 4, 2025

New Minnesota boating law goes into effect July 1

Starting on July 1 of this year, Minnesotans will need to be aware of a new law that
June 3, 2025

Minnesota Fishing Season Update

a month into the 2025 fishing season, and anglers across the region are reporting mixed success. Nathan Olson
