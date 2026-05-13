Minnesota Senate passes bill to create Office of the Inspector General

The Minnesota Senate on Monday approved Senate File 856 which will create the Office of the Inspector General to combat fraud in the State of Minnesota. During Monday’s Senate Floor Session, bill author Heather Gustafson (D-Vadnais Heights) spoke about her bill, which she says will help solve Minnesota’s fraud issue.

Senator Mike Kreun (R-Blaine) said that the bill will be a major tool to combat fraud in Minnesota.

While he voted in favor of the bill, Senator John Marty (D-Roseville) shared some of his concerns with the bill.

Senate File 856 passed unanimously in the senate by a vote of 66-0. The bill will now go to the governor’s desk for final approval.