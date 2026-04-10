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Minnesota State Climatology Office Seeking Volunteers In Greater Minnesota

The Minnesota State Climatology Office is calling on residents in Greater Minnesota to help strengthen the state’s rainfall and snowfall monitoring network.

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, known as CoCoRaHS, relies on volunteers to measure precipitation in their own backyards using a standard rain gauge and submit reports online. Officials say the data is critical for tracking local weather patterns and long-term climate trends.

State Climatologist Luigi Romolo says participation is especially needed outside the Twin Cities, where some regions have very few reporting stations. He says rainfall and snowfall can vary widely even within the same community, making more local observers essential.

Volunteers receive online training and can purchase approved rain gauges at a discount. Minnesota has led the nation in recruiting new volunteers for six straight years, and officials hope to keep that streak going during the April “Rain Gauge Rally.”

To learn more or sign up, visit CoCoRaHS.org.

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