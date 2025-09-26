Skip to content

Minnesota Waterfowl Season Opens Sept. 27; Youth Deer Hunt Follows in October

Minnesota’s regular waterfowl hunting season opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday, September 27. Spring waterfowl surveys show generally higher counts than last year, with total breeding duck numbers—excluding scaup—estimated at 417,000. That’s eight percent higher than 2024, though still 32 percent below the long-term average dating back to 1968.

Hunters are reminded to have the required waterfowl stamps and to follow all season dates and regulations, available in the Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Regulations booklet or online at the DNR’s waterfowl page. An illustrated guide in the regulations helps hunters identify species correctly, and more information on duck habitat and conservation efforts is available in the DNR’s five-year Duck Action Plan.

Looking ahead, Minnesota’s statewide youth deer season runs Thursday, October 16, through Sunday, October 19. This four-day season gives experienced hunters a chance to share their knowledge with youth ages 10 to 17. The October timing means warmer weather, no snow, and more daylight for observing deer, making it an ideal introduction to hunting for young people.

Youth hunters and their accompanying adults should review license and safety requirements on the DNR youth deer season webpage, while general deer hunting information is also available online. Both waterfowl and youth deer seasons provide opportunities to enjoy Minnesota’s outdoors while supporting responsible hunting and wildlife management.

