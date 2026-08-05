Minnesota’s NWRL Asks City of Roseau for 3% Increase in 2027 Budget

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Wednesday, August 5, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. — The Northwest Regional Library (NWRL) is requesting a 3% increase in its 2027 budget contribution from member communities, citing rising operating costs, materials expenses and the need to keep employee wages competitive.

NWRL Director Megan Lysford presented the request during a recent Roseau City Council budget discussion, asking for the city’s contribution to increase from $63,599 in 2026 to $65,507 in 2027.

Lysford said the library system has faced increased costs after one of the country’s largest book vendors went bankrupt, forcing NWRL to find alternative suppliers for books and other materials. The change has increased the cost of doing business, she said.

The requested increase would also help provide staff wage adjustments to better keep pace with inflation, according to Lysford.

Library usage continues to remain strong, with Lysford noting that program attendance in Roseau has been particularly positive.

The library previously reduced open hours, and council members asked whether those hours could be restored in the future. Lysford said restoring hours will depend on decisions made by Roseau County and other member entities. If member organizations reduce their funding contributions, all entities within that service area must make corresponding reductions. The only flexibility would be in determining staffing hours, she said.

Council members also asked about funding for library programs, including music events and other community activities held outside the library’s regular operations.

Lysford said NWRL does not maintain a large programming budget of its own. Many of the programs offered are supported through Legacy funding provided by the state of Minnesota.

Roseau Mayor Dan Fabian said the council will consider the request as part of its overall budgeting process and evaluate how the funding decision will benefit residents.

The city’s final contribution decision will be made as part of the 2027 budget process.