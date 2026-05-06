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MN DNR: Check Regional Fishing Outlooks Ahead of Opener

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging anglers to check regional fishing outlooks ahead of the Saturday, May ninth fishing opener. Officials say conditions could vary widely across the state, especially in northern lakes where colder water and lingering ice may slow the walleye bite and require different tactics than in warmer southern waters.

Anglers will still find plenty of options beyond walleye. Back bays are expected to hold strong numbers of bluegill and crappie, while catch-and-release bass season is already open. Northern pike remain a reliable target, and other native species such as suckers and freshwater drum could provide steady action and table fare for the opener weekend.

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