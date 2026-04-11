MN DNR Updates Fish Consumption Guidelines

The Minnesota Department of Health has updated its fish consumption guidelines after new testing found mercury and PFAS chemicals in fish tissue from some Minnesota waters.

Officials say the updated guidance includes new length-based recommendations for walleye and northern pike, as well as more protective advice for parts of northeast Minnesota and the Vermillion River in Dakota and Scott counties.

Health officials emphasize that fish remain an important part of a healthy diet, providing lean protein and nutrients, but caution that some species and waterbodies may carry higher levels of contaminants.

The guidelines are especially important for pregnant people and children, who are more sensitive to exposure.

The Department of Health says it will continue reviewing data as part of ongoing updates to fish consumption guidance across the state.