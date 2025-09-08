MNDOT update on Highway 11 construction

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | September 8, 2025

Warroad/Roseau, Minn – Construction continues on Highway 11 in Warroad. MNDOT has provided an update. First an update on what happened this past week. Still single lane traffic with temporary lights at Warroad River bridge. Detour maps are available. The Bridge project has Crews working on south abutment. Pile driving and rip-rap placement was completed. As for the Roundabout project on 11 and 313, concrete was poured on the Hwy 313 north leg of the roundabout. Sidewalks and A-D-A work also finished on the north side.

This week, Crews will begin installing falsework for south abutment and pour concrete in the same location on the bridge. At 313 North, Final grading and preparation for pavement. Paving will start at the end of the week and progress into next week.

Now, a MNDOT update on the Highway 11 construction in Roseau. Last week, Final paving and clean up work began and went through the week. This week, Parking lot tie-ins and final project striping, as MNDOT says this will be a substantial part of the completion of the project. Detour will be lifted this week and traffic will be routed back to Highway 11.