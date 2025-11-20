Skip to content

Moorhead Company Farm Facing Legal Action

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry recovered over 163-thousand dollars for agricultural workers after violations by a Moorhead-based company.

Officials say the settlement with R.D. Offutt Company Farms, which operates potato farms, includes over 82-thousand dollars for earned sick and safe time. All recovered funds will go to workers.

The company also faces 80 thousand in penalties for failing to provide written employment statements to migrant workers.

An investigation revealed that workers were unable to access their ESST benefits during the audit period, which spanned from January 1st to December 31st, 2024.

November 20, 2025

