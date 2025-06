Starting on July 1 of this year, Minnesotans will need to be aware of a new law that will implement new requirements for residents to legally operate a boat. Nathan Olson of the Minnesota DNR Fisheries department explains what will be changing next month.

Olson says this deadline is only phase one of the new law, as the law will eventually extend to older individuals later down the road.

For more information or to take the boater safety course, go to the Minnesota DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us.