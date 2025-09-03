Skip to content

Nipp Arrested in Red Lake County Co-op Swindle

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | September 3, 2025

Warroad, Minn – Stephanie Michele Nipp, from Great Falls, Montana who was arrested in July for stealing more than $500,000 from the Red Lake County Co-op was granted a stayed sentence Wednesday, Aug. 27, for her felony theft she committed.

Nipp is 56 years old and she gave an Alford plea to the crime in July. An Alford plea is a guilty plea used by someone who wants to maintain their innocence but acknowledges there’s enough evidence that if they took the case to trial, they would be convicted.

Nipp’s other felony charge, which was receiving stolen property, was dismissed. Nipp was given a 42-month sentence that will be stayed for five years, where she will be on supervised probation. Nipp was also ordered to serve 290 days in jail. She has credit for 192 days served, and she must also complete 40 hours of community service within a year of her sentencing date.

