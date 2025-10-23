NMRC Conference Championship Set to Begin in Brainerd

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) will be wrapping up their 2025 season this weekend, with their annual Conference Championship beginning tomorrow at the Brainerd High School. Brainerd Robotics Coach Brian Bordwell gives us a preview of Friday’s competition.

Bordwell also tells us more of what you can expect during Saturday’s competition.

Bordwell says any NMRC event is open to the public, and he has a message for those wanting to come enjoy the event.

The competition will start Friday morning and finish Saturday evening at Brainerd High School. For those interested in but not traveling, the full event will be broadcasted on the Your Live Event YouTube page.