NMRC Conference Championship Set to Begin in Brainerd

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) will be wrapping up their 2025 season this weekend, with their annual Conference Championship beginning tomorrow at the Brainerd High School. Brainerd Robotics Coach Brian Bordwell gives us a preview of Friday’s competition.

Bordwell also tells us more of what you can expect during Saturday’s competition.

Bordwell says any NMRC event is open to the public, and he has a message for those wanting to come enjoy the event.

The competition will start Friday morning and finish Saturday evening at Brainerd High School. For those interested in but not traveling, the full event will be broadcasted on the Your Live Event YouTube page.

October 23, 2025

National Co-op Month

Each October, cooperatives throughout the nation come together to celebrate National Co-op Month, a time-honored tradition dedicated to
October 23, 2025

Fond du Lac Band Signs Tribal-State Cannabis Compact

This week, Governor Tim Walz signed a Tribal-state compact with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior
October 23, 2025

New Tool Tracks Federal Education Investments in Minnesota School Districts

A new tool helps Minnesotans track how federal education investments are supporting their local schools. The interactive site
