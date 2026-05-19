NMRC MN State Tournament & Awards Announcement

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

St. Paul, Minn — Team 2883 F.R.E.D. from Warroad turned in another standout performance at the Minnesota State High School League Robotics Tournament this past weekend at Concordia University in St. Paul.

F.R.E.D. finished 11th in qualification play with a 5-and-2 record before being selected to the number-one seeded alliance for the state playoffs. Warroad and its alliance partners advanced all the way to the championship finals after battling through the elimination bracket in one of the most competitive state tournaments in recent years.

In the title round, Warroad forced a decisive third match after a strong comeback win in game two, but ultimately finished as the MSHSL State Runner-Up following a close three-match championship series against Pequot Lakes.

Warroad also earned individual recognition at the state level, as Patrick Bain of Team F.R.E.D. was honored as Minnesota Student of the Year in the Programming category by the Minnesota Robotics Coaches Association.

Nine Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference teams qualified for state this year, with Warroad once again proving itself among Minnesota’s top robotics programs.