North Country Horsemen seeking donations for Trails to Treatments Program 

By Prestin Douville – R & J Broadcasting | July 15, 2025

Middle River, MINN. – North Country Horsemen out of Middle River are currently seeking donations for their Trails to Treatment program. North Country Horsemen representative Sue Helm tells us more about the North Country Horsemen and their Trails to Treatments program.

If this sounds like a program you’d like to support, Helm, and North Country Horsemen member Kristi Westlund explains how you can do so.

If you’re a cancer patient in need of help, Westlund also explains how you can apply for a Trails to Treatment grant, and get the assistance you need.

You can see more information regarding the North Country Horsemen online at www.northcountryhorsemen.com, and on the North Country Horsemen Trails to Treatments Facebook page.