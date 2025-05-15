Skip to content

Northborn Days coming up in June

The fifth annual Northborn Days celebration will be held on June 7th at Allison Park in Warroad. Northborn Days was created as a way to commemorate the anniversary of Allison Park, honor the park’s namesake Allison Marvin, and celebrate the spirit of the people who live in the north. The day begins with Yoga at 8am with Warroad Body and Balance in the pavilion. The northern talent competition will follow at 10am. Committee member Samantha Thibert explains.

Both Thibert and committee member Taylor Hahn were on the community conversation program on Wednesday. Hahn detailed the musical line-up.

To follow what’s happening with this year’s Northborn Days, you can follow them on their Facebook page.

May 16, 2025

Senator Mark Johnson discusses State Budget Agreement 

Senator Mark Johnson discusses State Budget Agreement
May 16, 2025

DNR’s Coby Fontes shares the latest on wildfires in the area

DNR's Coby Fontes shares the latest on wildfires in the area
May 16, 2025

Lake of the Woods New Superintendent

Lake of the Woods New Superintendent
