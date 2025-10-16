Northerly Park Update

By Graham Scher – October 16th, 2025

Northwest Angle, Minn – The Northwest Angle is developing Northerly Park currently, and KQ92/KRWB spoke with Joe Laurin, President of the Northwest Angle Edge Rider Snow Mobile Club. Laurin updates us on the latest being done on the Northerly Park project.

The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission who handles Minnesota Parks says that a “Master Plan” is needed to create the park. Laurin shared some details from the Master Plan that was created for the park.

Laurin also mentions how families and those interested can donate to help fund Northerly Park.

Joe Laurin, President of the Northwest Angle Edge Rider Snow Mobile Club.