Skip to content

Northwest Angle Northerly Park Update

By Dan DeMolee – KQ92 FM & KRWB AM | June 23,2025

Northwest Angle, MINN – During last week’s Lake of the Woods County board meeting, Joe Laurin, project coordinator of the Northwest Angle’s Northerly Park provided an update on the progress

Northerly Park comprises 160 acres of land owned by the county which includes Jim’s Corner which is an unstaffed U.S./Canada Border checkpoint. Laurin told KQ92 and KRWB what the tourists and locals can expect the park to offer.

Laurin explains that the financing for the estimated $2.5 million dollar project will come in the form of a three prong approach.

Laurin said the target date of completion for the project is three years.

June 23, 2025

Minnesota Watersheds gathering in Roseau 

Watershed Organizations from across the State of Minnesota will be meeting in Roseau this Tuesday and Wednesday for
June 23, 2025

Roseau Groundbreaking, Four New Homes Being Built

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | June 23, 2025 Roseau, MINN. – A Groundbreaking took place
June 20, 2025

All-In Warroad Invites People to Participate in Pedal Warroad

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | June 20, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – All-In Warroad, the
« Prev1234567Next »