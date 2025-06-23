Northwest Angle Northerly Park Update

By Dan DeMolee – KQ92 FM & KRWB AM | June 23,2025

Northwest Angle, MINN – During last week’s Lake of the Woods County board meeting, Joe Laurin, project coordinator of the Northwest Angle’s Northerly Park provided an update on the progress

Northerly Park comprises 160 acres of land owned by the county which includes Jim’s Corner which is an unstaffed U.S./Canada Border checkpoint. Laurin told KQ92 and KRWB what the tourists and locals can expect the park to offer.

Laurin explains that the financing for the estimated $2.5 million dollar project will come in the form of a three prong approach.

Laurin said the target date of completion for the project is three years.