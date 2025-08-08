Northwest Minnesota Arts Council Traveling Art Exhibit

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | August 8, 2025

Roseau, MINN. – The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council (NWMAC) sponsors an annual Traveling Art Exhibit, which visits northwest Minnesota communities throughout the year. This exhibit includes 14 original pieces of art by regional adult and student artists, chosen from works submitted for our annual juried exhibit. The exhibit is currently at the Roseau Public Library until September 23. Please stop by to see these works of art during library hours. Some of these pieces of art are for sale. Please reach out to the Arts Council with questions about the exhibit.

The traveling exhibit has moved across the state this summer starting in May in Red Lake Falls, then to Thief River Falls, and now in Roseau. It will be followed by stops in Hallock, Ada, Warren, and finishing in Fosston in Mid-March of 2026.