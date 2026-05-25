Northwest Minnesota Arts Council’s “Great State of Minnesota” Exhibit Open

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council (NWMAC) recently announced the opening of their new “Great State of Minnesota” exhibit, which is located at Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls. NWMAC Showcase Specialist Trey Everett tells us more about this exhibit.

Everett tells us about some of the pieces that are included in this exhibit.

If you would like to see this exhibit in person, Everett explains when and how you can do so.

You can go to northwestminnesotaartscouncil.org for more information about the exhibit, and other NWMAC programs.