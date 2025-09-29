Northwest Minnesota Gears Up for Peak Fall Colors: DNR Issues Scenic Drive Forecast

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has released its fall color forecast, and northwest Minnesota is gearing up for a spectacular display of reds, oranges, and yellows. Peak colors are expected from late September through early October, making it the perfect time for scenic drives and leaf-peeping adventures.

Travelers along Highway 11, from International Falls to the North Dakota border, will see mixed hardwood forests, especially near the Beltrami Island State Forest. On Highway 32, south from Warroad to Thief River Falls, the route winds through rich woodlands and wetlands, offering excellent opportunities to spot wildlife. Meanwhile, Highway 71, connecting Baudette to Bemidji, passes lakeshores and forested areas, providing a leisurely drive through vibrant fall foliage.

Weather plays a big role in the show: sunny days and cool nights help colors pop, while early frosts or hard freezes could shorten the season. For real-time updates and maps to plan the best drives, visit the Minnesota DNR Fall Color Finder online. Northwest Minnesota’s autumn landscapes are ready to shine, just in time for travelers to experience the beauty of the season.