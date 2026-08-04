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Pearson’s Candy Company To Close

A St. Paul candy-maker will close its doors after over 100 years.  If you’ve ever enjoyed a Pearson’s Salted Nut Roll or Pearson’s Nut Goodie, those candies are about to be a memory.  Last week, Pearson’s Candy Company of St. Paul told the State Rapid Response team it would permanently close its factory and lay off 80 employees.

The closing of the production facility would be on September 28th.  Pearson’s says it is closing shop because of a lack of financial stability.  According to the company’s website, P. Edward Pearson and his four brothers started the business in 1909 in Minneapolis.  In 1950, the company moved to St. Paul. Its closure brings an end to one of Minnesota’s longest-running candy manufacturers and another chapter in the state’s manufacturing history.

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