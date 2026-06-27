Penny Flanagan Touts “Medicaid For All” Campaign

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan says lowering healthcare costs is a top priority in her campaign for the U.S. Senate. The DFL candidate is proposing what she calls “Medicaid for All,” along with lower prescription drug costs and an end to prior authorization requirements that can delay treatment.

Medical Assistance, Minnesota’s Medicaid program, provides health coverage for more than one million Minnesotans. For more information about eligibility and benefits, visit MNsure.org or mn.gov/dhs.