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Penny Flanagan Touts “Medicaid For All” Campaign

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan says lowering healthcare costs is a top priority in her campaign for the U.S. Senate. The DFL candidate is proposing what she calls “Medicaid for All,” along with lower prescription drug costs and an end to prior authorization requirements that can delay treatment.

Medical Assistance, Minnesota’s Medicaid program, provides health coverage for more than one million Minnesotans. For more information about eligibility and benefits, visit MNsure.org or mn.gov/dhs.

June 27, 2026

Early Primary Voting Begins in Minnesota

Early voting is now underway for Minnesota’s August primary election. Minnesotans can now cast their ballots ahead of
June 26, 2026

MnDOT Update on Greenbush Highway 11 Project

Drivers in northwestern Minnesota should expect delays as a Highway 11 reconstruction project gets underway in Greenbush. The
June 26, 2026

Minnesota DNR Reminds Boaters to Practice Caution Over Holiday

Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are expected to be especially busy around the Fourth of July, and the Department
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