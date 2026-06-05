Pool Safety Reminders as Summer Swimming Season Begins

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

GREENBUSH, Minn — With summer temperatures arriving across Northern Minnesota, local officials are reminding families to make pool safety a top priority. Children should never be left unattended near water, even for a moment. Wearing a properly fitted life jacket is one of the best ways to stay safe around the water, especially for young or inexperienced swimmers.

Experts also recommend keeping rescue equipment nearby, learning CPR, and establishing clear pool rules before anyone enters the water. Staying alert and supervising swimmers at all times can help prevent accidents and ensure a safe and enjoyable summer for everyone.

As area residents prepare for the swimming season, the Greenbush Public Pool is scheduled to open tomorrow (Saturday), while the Warroad Pool will officially open for the season on Monday.

More on summer pool safety coming next week.