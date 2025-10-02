Skip to content

Rainy River Record Ends Nearly 100-Year Run

The Rainy River Record printed its final edition on September 27, ending almost a century of local news in the Rainy River District. Publisher Jim Cumming said the closure was driven by unprofitability and a shift in advertising, as major advertisers increasingly favor online platforms over traditional newspapers.

Remaining staff will continue limited operations through November to wrap up office matters. Subscribers have been transitioned to the Fort Frances Times, which will continue covering Rainy River and district news, and the paper is seeking contributors to help maintain local coverage.

The closure highlights a broader trend in Canada and the United States, where small community newspapers are shutting down amid declining print advertising and rising competition from digital media. Residents are now relying on remaining publications and online outlets to stay informed about local events and community news.

October 2, 2025

Fall Cisco and Whitefish Netting Opens on Lake of the Woods

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says netting for cisco—also called tullibee—and whitefish, sometimes called lake herring, for
October 2, 2025

Roseau Voters to Decide on New School Revenue Measure in November

By Daniel Demolee – KQ92 & KRWB | October 2, 2025 Roseau School District No. 682 has proposed
October 2, 2025

Badger School District Puts Three Questions to Voters in November Election

By Daniel DeMolee – KQ92 & KRWB | October 2, 2025 In a little more than a month
« Prev1234567Next »