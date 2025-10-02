Rainy River Record Ends Nearly 100-Year Run

The Rainy River Record printed its final edition on September 27, ending almost a century of local news in the Rainy River District. Publisher Jim Cumming said the closure was driven by unprofitability and a shift in advertising, as major advertisers increasingly favor online platforms over traditional newspapers.

Remaining staff will continue limited operations through November to wrap up office matters. Subscribers have been transitioned to the Fort Frances Times, which will continue covering Rainy River and district news, and the paper is seeking contributors to help maintain local coverage.

The closure highlights a broader trend in Canada and the United States, where small community newspapers are shutting down amid declining print advertising and rising competition from digital media. Residents are now relying on remaining publications and online outlets to stay informed about local events and community news.