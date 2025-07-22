Red Lake County Cooperative Falls Victim to Wire Fraud

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | July 22, 2025

Polk County, MINN. – By Graham Scher A Great Falls, Montana, Woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft for stealing over $500,000 from Red Lake County Cooperative Inc., by wire fraud. 56-year-old Stephanie Nipp gave an Alford plea to the crime, maintaining innocence, but acknowledging that enough evidence to be found guilty in court. Alford pleas are often given by someone who wants the benefit of a plea agreement, however none is filed in Nipp’s case.

The prosecution filed a notice of intention to seek an aggravated sentence. Nipp faces a maximum of 20 years for the crime, though depending on criminal history, recommends 21-68 months. She was arrested in January and placed on 5 million bond, later reduced to 1 million.