Red Lake Nation Elections Approaching

The Red Lake Band has certified candidates for its upcoming May general election, including a crowded race for Tribal Chairman featuring four contenders.

Incumbent Darrell Seki (SEE-KEE) Sr. is seeking a fourth term after first being elected in 2014. He is joined by former Chairman Floyd “Buck” Jourdain (jor-DAN), who served from 2004 to 2014, along with George Chi-Noodin (chih-NEW-din) Spears Jr. and Beltrami County Commissioner Tim Sumner.

Two candidates will advance from the May 20 general election to a runoff unless one earns a majority. Tribal elections are limited to enrolled Red Lake Band members age 18 and older, with voting conducted under tribal election rules.

Absentee voting begins March 30, with Election Day set for May 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Certified results will be posted May 21, with a possible runoff in July if needed.