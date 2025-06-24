Red River Watershed receives state funding for flood projects 

The Minnesota Legislative Session came to an end after a special session a few weeks back, and one item that came from it was the Bonding Bill. Red River Watershed Management Board (RRWMB) Director Rob Sip says the RRWMB was one of many organizations to receive funding through the Bonding Bill.

Sip says the RRWMB was also happy to see some legislation targeting permit reform come out of the session.

However, Sip says the RRWMB was not able to receive funding for the International Water Institute’s Riverwatch program, and he tells us what that means for the program next school year.